Brokerages Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Post $2.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post earnings per share of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09. Ralph Lauren posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average of $117.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

