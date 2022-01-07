Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $7.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.