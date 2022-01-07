Brokerages Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Announce $1.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.75. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $43.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591. The stock has a market cap of $635.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.