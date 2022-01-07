Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $78.07 and a 1-year high of $145.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

