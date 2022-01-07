Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSX by 191.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. 10,031,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.