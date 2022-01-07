Brokerages Expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diginex will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diginex.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:EQOS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. Diginex has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diginex by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Diginex by 1,027.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Diginex during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 48.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

