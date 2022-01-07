Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report sales of $111.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.05 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $112.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $436.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.35 million to $444.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $428.56 million, with estimates ranging from $268.18 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

GLNG stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

