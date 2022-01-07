Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MTX opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

