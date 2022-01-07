Brokerages Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 215,179 shares of company stock worth $533,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,462. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

