Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.62 Million

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post $192.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.25 million and the highest is $201.70 million. Sarepta Therapeutics posted sales of $145.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $670.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.91 million to $702.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $867.34 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $956.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.55. 35,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,544. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.