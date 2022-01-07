Brokerages Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $853.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post $853.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.15 million and the highest is $862.00 million. Middleby reported sales of $729.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Middleby has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Middleby by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1,266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 349,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 379,795 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

