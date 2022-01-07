Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings per share of $3.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $2.89. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of THO opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $92.20 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,294,025. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 29.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 76.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Thor Industries by 16.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

