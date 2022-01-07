Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 404.83

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.66) to GBX 400 ($5.39) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.52) to GBX 430 ($5.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,308.04). Also, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,690.61).

BRW stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 350 ($4.72). 335,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 365.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 369.79. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

