Brokerages Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target at $10.30

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock remained flat at $$5.22 on Friday. 71,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
