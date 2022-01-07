Brokerages Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target at $10.30

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock remained flat at $$5.22 on Friday. 71,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. Research analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

