Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $123.87

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 186,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.