Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target at $47.75

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,384. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

