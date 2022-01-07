Brokerages Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Target Price at GBX 579.60

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.60 ($7.81).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.89) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.49) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 572.50 ($7.71) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 542.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 545.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 432.60 ($5.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 591.50 ($7.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($16,053.66).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

