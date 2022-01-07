Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price at C$22.53

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.