Brokerages Set Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Target Price at $25.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 31,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.50 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.