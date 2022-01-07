Brokers Issue Forecasts for Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

