Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Acquires Shares of 30,000 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000. EnPro Industries comprises about 0.2% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

