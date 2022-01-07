Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases 16,563 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 4.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $54,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,337,070.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,257,647 shares of company stock valued at $94,273,434. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

