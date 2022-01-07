Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

BIP has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $83,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

