BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Sells $11,755.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) EVP Mitchell Gould sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $11,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mitchell Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32.

NYSE:BRT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

