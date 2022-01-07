Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Invests $212,000 in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $183,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $26,214,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.28 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.60 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

