Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:BGSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. 5,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,997. Build Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Build Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.