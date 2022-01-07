Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0579 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $153,394.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00060229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.27 or 0.07742778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00066265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,072.25 or 1.00347803 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007828 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars.

