BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. BYD has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

