BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYDDY opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. BYD has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

