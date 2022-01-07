C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an inline rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $110.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

