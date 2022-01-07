Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CADE. Truist initiated coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:CADE opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 95,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.