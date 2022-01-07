Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,752,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $33.62.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.