CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

