Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of CZR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.21. The company had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.92.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 136,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.