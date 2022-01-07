Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.