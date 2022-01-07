Cairn Energy’s (CNE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. reduced their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.30) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 225 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 232 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 227.14 ($3.06).

LON CNE opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.63) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.18 ($3.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £971.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.69.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.56), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($246,303.60).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

