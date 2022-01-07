Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,167 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -242.38 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

