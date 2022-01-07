Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 85.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CXB traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.21. 277,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,640. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$411.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

