Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after acquiring an additional 228,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $3.48 on Thursday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,475. Calix has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

