Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.08 and last traded at $62.24. Approximately 12,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,612,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Calix by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Calix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

