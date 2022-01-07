Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Toast stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26. Toast, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, upped their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.11.

Toast Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.