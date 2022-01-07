Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $305,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $1,098,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,694,724 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

