Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDMO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of FDMO opened at $52.44 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.