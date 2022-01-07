Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHF. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $1,303,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

