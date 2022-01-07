Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,620 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 2,372.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 178,909 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Energizer by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of ENR opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.64. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

