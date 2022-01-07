Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

AIQ stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

