Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Update

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.8 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

