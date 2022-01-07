Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.48. Approximately 125,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 150,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.19.

About Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.