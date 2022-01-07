Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE CNI opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 85.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 920.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 39,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,555 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

