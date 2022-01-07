Canadian National Railway’s (CNR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$163.00 price target on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$149.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$150.90.

TSE:CNR opened at C$155.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$161.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$147.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

