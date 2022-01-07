Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.71.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$58.20 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$28.67 and a 1 year high of C$58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$68.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,131,182.02. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$953,911.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,706,671.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,031.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

